Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (ADNT, ALV, APTV, ASTS, AYX, BBWI, BDX, BEP, BLND, BRZE)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 1st:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $53.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $227.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $72.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $134.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $52.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $53.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $158.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $167.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $121.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $99.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $16.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $130.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $780.00 to $685.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $82.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $61.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $186.00.

