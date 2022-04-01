Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (ADNT, ALV, APTV, ASTS, AYX, BBWI, BDX, BEP, BLND, BRZE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 1st:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $53.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $227.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $72.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $27.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $36.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $134.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $52.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $32.00.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $53.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $158.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $167.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $121.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $99.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $175.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $16.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $130.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $361.00 to $399.00.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $780.00 to $685.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $82.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $61.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $186.00.

