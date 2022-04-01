Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Greenidge Generation Call Options (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 24,049 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 844% compared to the average daily volume of 2,547 call options.

Greenidge Generation stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,715,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Several analysts recently commented on GREE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 767.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

