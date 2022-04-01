Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Cameco by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $68,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cameco by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

