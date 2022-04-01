Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,830% compared to the average daily volume of 207 call options.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,147,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 875,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

