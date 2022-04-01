StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 190,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707,221 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.70.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
