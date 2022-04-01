StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 190,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,707,221 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 342.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.