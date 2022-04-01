StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is AltraVue Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up approximately 7.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 4.57% of StoneX Group worth $55,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 115.8% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 451.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 131.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,537. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

