Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.
About Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG)
