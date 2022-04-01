Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.64 ($93.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAX shares. Barclays set a €83.00 ($91.21) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

ETR SAX opened at €62.60 ($68.79) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.46 and its 200 day moving average is €69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.10 ($68.24) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($83.57).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

