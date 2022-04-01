Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.43 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Strong has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $5.03 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $118.80 or 0.00260332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

