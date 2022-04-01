StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 139.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $159,901.12 and approximately $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,656,477,947 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

