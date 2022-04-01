Strs Ohio Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 117.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,822. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.