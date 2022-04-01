Strs Ohio Sells 811 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $161.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

