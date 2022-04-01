Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,581 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $112,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $70,517,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 27,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

SYK traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.68. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $236.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

