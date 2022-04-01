Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Shares Up 1.2%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.69. 25,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 61,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMMYY)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.