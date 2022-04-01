Sun (New) (SUN) Market Cap Tops $171.56 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $171.56 million and approximately $351.22 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.