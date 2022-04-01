SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

