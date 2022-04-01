Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $1.48 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $58.28 million and $1.48 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.90 or 0.07457482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00101340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,797,749 coins and its circulating supply is 349,233,163 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.