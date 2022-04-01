Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -3.97% -26.55% -8.05% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

9.8% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Weatherford International has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $13.34 million 2.24 -$530,000.00 ($0.02) -53.00 Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.64 -$450.00 million N/A N/A

Superior Drilling Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Superior Drilling Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair. The firm also produces and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for oil field service firms. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubularhandling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

