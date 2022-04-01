SuperLauncher Hits 1-Day Volume of $18,528.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $18,528.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,241 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

