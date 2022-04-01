SuperRare 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.04 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, SuperRare has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and $22.04 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037222 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00109150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.