Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRDX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The company has a market cap of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 377.75 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

