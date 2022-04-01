Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

