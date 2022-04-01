Swarm Trading Down 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4,730.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

