Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 455 at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $61.42.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
