Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 455 at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

