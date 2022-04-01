Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $183,696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.74. 1,284,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,049. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.