Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $692.32

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 692.32 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 746 ($9.77). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 732.20 ($9.59), with a volume of 1,696,099 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TATE. Barclays increased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 940 ($12.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.25) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 724.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 692.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

