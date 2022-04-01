Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 314.11% from the stock’s current price.
TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.
NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
