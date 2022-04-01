Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 314.11% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

