Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 390.80% from the company’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,654,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $10,538,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

