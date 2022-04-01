Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 436.81% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

