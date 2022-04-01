Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 436.81% from the stock’s current price.
TSHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
