Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 452.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

TSHA stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

