Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $6.52 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $225,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

