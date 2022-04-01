TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 12,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,667 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

