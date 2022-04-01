Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 336,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,939,317 shares.The stock last traded at $158.14 and had previously closed at $158.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,657,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

