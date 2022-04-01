Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 195054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $1,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 117,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $239,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

