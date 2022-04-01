Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.57

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.57 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 133.80 ($1.75). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 428,373 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.57. The stock has a market cap of £237.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

