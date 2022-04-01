TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,852,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.55% of TEGNA worth $145,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 2,256,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

