Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given New SEK 150 Price Target at Barclays

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 155 to SEK 150 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLTZY. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.48. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

