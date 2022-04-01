Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telecom Argentina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

