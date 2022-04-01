Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target Cut to €3.00

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.00 ($3.30) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$2.69 on Friday. 821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

