Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT Lowered to €37.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from €40.00 ($43.96) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Friday. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

