Telos Achieves Market Cap of $217.87 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $217.87 million and $3.03 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

