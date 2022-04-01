Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and $179.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

