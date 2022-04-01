TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.59

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 103188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

