Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,391 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 5.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,708,000 after purchasing an additional 398,788 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 19,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

