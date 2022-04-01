Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,796 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $89.06. 5,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,758. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01.

