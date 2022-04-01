Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.73. 467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

