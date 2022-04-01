Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 558,071 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,728,000 after buying an additional 2,068,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

