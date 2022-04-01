Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 10.2% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $5,465,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.37. 1,401,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

