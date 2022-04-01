Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Cap of $498,868.94

Terracoin (TRC) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $498,868.94 and approximately $3,485.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,278.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00819765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00206244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars.

