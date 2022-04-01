Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $61.77

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.77 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 52.01 ($0.68). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 52.01 ($0.68), with a volume of 4,051 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.77. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)
